瞻博网络第二季度业绩好于华尔街预期 净收入11.7亿美元

网络设备公司瞻博网络（Juniper Networks）第二季度的财务业绩好于预期，发布的报告显示非美国通用会计准则净收益为1.41亿美元，同比增长21%。

The non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are {zhiding_content_info}.43 and net revenue is .17 billion, beating Wall Street's expectations of .14 billion and {zhiding_content_info}.39 per share earnings.

非美国通用会计准则每股摊薄收益为0.43美元，净收入为11.7亿美元，超过华尔街预期的11.4亿美元和每股收益0.39美元。

According to a statement from the company, Juniper Networks planned to deliver a revenue of .14 billion for Q2, with non-GAAP earnings in the range of {zhiding_content_info}.33 to {zhiding_content_info}.43 per diluted share. The company forecasted revenue growth of 4% to 5% in spite of the chip shortage after bringing in a non-GAAP net income of .5 million in Q1.

根据瞻博网络的声明，公司计划在第二季度实现11.4亿美元的收入，非美国通用会计准则下的每股摊薄收益在0.33美元至0.43美元之间。尽管芯片短缺，瞻博网络第一季度的非GAAP净收益为9850万美元，瞻博网络预测收入将增长4%至5%。

Juniper Networks shares are up 0.11% at .64 in after-hours trading.

瞻博网络股价在盘后交易中上涨了0.11%，报27.64美元。

Juniper Networks expects to deliver a revenue around .2 billion in Q3 and the non-GAAP net income per share will be approximately {zhiding_content_info}.46, plus or minus {zhiding_content_info}.05.

瞻博网络预计第三季度将实现12亿美元左右的收入，非美国通用会计准则下的每股净收入约为0.46美元，加减0.05美元。

In April, CFO Ken Miller said the company was "experiencing ongoing supply constraints which have resulted in extended lead times," blaming the slowdown on the "worldwide shortage of semiconductors impacting many industries."

首席财务官Ken Miller曾在4月份表示，瞻博网络“遇到了持续的供应限制，导致交货时间延长”，他并将这种放缓归咎于“全球范围内的半导体短缺影响到许多行业”。

The company included a similar message again, reminding investors that there is still a worldwide shortage of semiconductors impacting many industries, caused in part by the COVID-19 pandemic.

瞻博网络的财报再次包含了类似的信息并提醒投资者，全球范围内的半导体短缺仍然影响许多行业，一部分是由COVID-19大流行病造成的。

They reiterated that there will be extended lead times and elevated costs that will "persist for at least the next few quarters."

信息重新提到将有延长的交货时间和升高的成本，“至少在未来几个季度内会持续存在”。

"While the situation is dynamic, at this point in time we believe we will have access to sufficient semiconductor supply to meet our full-year financial forecast," the company said.

瞻博网络表示，“虽然情况在变化，但在这个点上，我们相信我们将获得足够的半导体供应，可以满足我们的全年财务预测的要求。”

"We expect our Q3'21 non-GAAP gross margin to decline sequentially due to higher costs related to supply constraints and an expected increase in service delivery costs, partially offset by benefits from higher revenue. We expect a modest sequential increase in Non-GAAP operating margin."

瞻博网络还表示，“我们预计2021年第三季度的非美国通用会计准则毛利率将环比下降，因为与供应限制有关的成本在增加以及预期的服务交付成本的增加，部分将被收入增加带来的好处抵消。我们预计非美国通用会计准则营业利润率会有小幅的环比增长。”

Juniper Networks bought Apstra for an undisclosed sum in January and spent 0 million acquiring 128 Technology Inc. in October.

瞻博网络在1月份收购了Apstra，未披露涉及的金额，之前曾在去年10月斥资4.5亿美元收购了128科技公司。